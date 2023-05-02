Tributes paid after death of familiar 104-year-old

A ‘DOG walker extraordinaire’ who was a familiar face in and around Delph has died at the age of 104.

Bill Leonard was often seen sitting on his bench at the top of Lark Hill, a birthday present to him when he was a mere 98-years-old.

But he passed away on April 16 after passing his century and enjoying a life well lived.

Bill often recalled the time when he was joined by two young men who had struggled up Lark Hill Lane and they sat next to him for a rest.

One of them read the dedication on the bench, which reads: “Presented to Bill Leonard on the occasion of his 98th Birthday, 13th September 2016.”

They remarked: “I wonder if that old codger is still alive?” He replied: “I hope so, he’s sitting next to you!”

Bill was born in Conisbrough, South Yorkshire, in the shadow of its famous castle.

It was a traumatic time, two months before the end of World War I, 10 years before penicillin was discovered and the Spanish flu pandemic was just hitting the world.

When asked about the secret of his longevity, his usual replay was: “Just keep going.”

During World War II, Bill served in France, India and Burma as he was a member of the Territorial Army.

He was among the first to be called up and as he finished the war in the Far East, he was one the last troops to come back after being away from home for seven years.

Bill was sent to France on the June 10, 1940 – after the battle of Dunkirk when almost 400,000 troops were evacuated.

He went into occupied France as a lorry driver to help rescue stragglers who had missed the famous flotilla of small boats.

He eventually left France seven days later from the port of St Nazaire. He was on the docks in the queue for the ill-fated RMS Lancastria when a German bomb went down the ship’s funnel and it is estimated that between 4,000 and 7,000 men lost their lives.

He said he spent the whole day pulling bodies from the sea and for the rest of his life he was nervous of loud bangs.

Bill moved to Delph in 2002 after the death of his wife Joyce. By this time, he was in his 80s.

He took the village and its people to his heart and thoroughly enjoyed his life there, making many new friends.

He was a regular attendee of the various coffee mornings and lunch clubs and became a well known figure in the village.

He never missed a Band Day or Rushcart and for a number of years read the eulogy for the fallen on Remembrance Sunday at Delph’s Wesleyan Church.

Bill could also be seen every day on Lark Hill walking his son’s dogs in all weathers, even the most challenging of Saddleworth downpours.

When asked: “Aren’t you wet, Bill?” he would reply cheerfully: “No, only my clothes!”

He moved from his home in St Ann’s Square to Stoneswood Retirement Home in 2021 and had a room with a view of his beloved Lark Hill.

Son John said he is: “Much missed by family and friends and the many dogs of Saddleworth who knew that he would always have a kind word and a biscuit in his pocket for them.”

Bill’s funeral will be at 10.30am on Wednesday, May 3 at The Wesleyan Church on Gartside Street in Delph.

All his friends and acquaintances are invited to join his family in a remembrance of his life.

