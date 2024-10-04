The Clarence owners move on after ‘incredible journey’

OWNERS at The Clarence have thanked customers for being ‘the heart and soul’ of the Greenfield pub as they step down after five years.

David Harrop and partner Holly Neal announced on the pub’s Facebook page that they have had an ‘incredible journey’ running the pub, at the junction of Chew Valley Road and Manchester Road.

But now they are passing on the reins to manager Ricky and his wife Janet so they can focus on their family life.

They said: “After much thought and consideration, myself and Holly have made the difficult decision to move on to pastures new.

“While this chapter has been an incredible journey filled with unforgettable memories, friendships, and shared moments, it is time for us to embark on a new path as proud new parents.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for your continued support over the last five years.

“You have been the heart and soul of The Clarence, and we couldn’t have achieved the success we did without you.”

David and Holly will keep the doors open until Thursday, October 10 before Ricky and Janet take over on Friday, October 11.

They added: “We wish them both all the very best for the future. Thank you once again for being part of this amazing journey.”

