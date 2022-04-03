Sports Studies take Saddleworth students on high (and cold) adventure

SADDLEWORTH School students have been put through their paces in a range of outdoor and adventurous activities, from caving and high ropes to kayaking and climbing.

The Year 11 Sports Studies pupils embarked on a practical assessment trip to showcase their physical abilities and skills the range of activities at The High Adventure Centre in Keighley.

The group of 70 students were split into seven groups and all took part in low ropes, high ropes, climbing and kayaking throughout the day.

They were watched by qualified staff who assessed their ability to safely and effectively take part in a range of OAA, giving them a score for each activity and combining these to achieve a total out of 21, which will contribute towards their Cambridge National Sports Studies overall grade.

The students had a great time and despite the typical Yorkshire weather they were in good spirits, even managing to soak their teachers while on the water.

And some staff took on the high ropes ‘leap of faith’, climbing up a 40 ft pole, scrambling onto a 2ft x 2ft platform and leaping to reach a hanging trapeze.

The PE team said: “The students all demonstrated great teamwork resilience and a great camaraderie was felt by all that day. Well done to the students. They are a credit to their school and themselves.”

