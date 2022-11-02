Springing into action as Openreach faces criticism over cabling work

RESIDENTS in Springhead forced Openreach into a U-turn after plans to introduce telegraph poles and overhead fibre cables into their area.

But in another area, house holders weren’t so successful and now share views which are “cluttered with lots of wires and boxes.”

In Bracken Close, locals claimed written and verbal complaints were ignored ahead of work.

One resident said: “We came together to show unity and a strength of purpose in an endeavour to overturn a cost cutting and outdated plan to use 19th century infrastructure to secure a 21st century technology.

“This method would have left a blight on the topography of the Close for years to come.”

Another commented: “Residents had been led to believe we had control over the way faster fibre was to be delivered to our homes.

“However, written objections were ignored and telegraph poles would have been located outside our homes.

“With the help of our local councillor (Cllr Alicia Marland) there will be no poles and the fibre install will now be installed via ducts.”

Cllr Marland said: “I contacted Openreach Engineers and held a community meeting about their plans and to give the residents an opportunity to air their views and concerns about the detrimental visual impact the poles would have.

“I am delighted we were able to agree that Openreach would not put wooden poles up the length of the road but instead install the fibre via ducts in the pavement.”

On nearby Belmont Avenue, another community meeting took place but it was too late to stop Openreach installing the poles in several locations.

“When I asked Councillor Alicia Marland to get involved she organised a meeting with Openreach but they completely disregarded our requests and the pole installation went ahead – we were treated disgracefully.

“The pole is now cluttered with lots of wires and boxes and it impacts on every room in my house”.

Oldham Council spokesperson said: “These poles are permitted development, meaning Openreach did not require planning permission or consent from us, as the local authority, to erect this. However, we did notify this publicly via our Public Access system.

“While we do appreciate the concerns raised by local residents on this matter, we would advise them to contact Openreach directly.”

