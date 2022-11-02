Waterhead pair spearhead England’s Euro win

WATERHEAD Warriors’ Scott Parnaby described it as “the best feeling of my life” after he captained England Community Lions to a first-ever victory in the Under-19 European Rugby League Championships.

And Callum Murphy, Parnaby’s best friend and Warriors’ team-mate, was also in the side which triumphed in Italy.

There were key contributions from the Warriors players as Parnaby, who plays either half back or loose forward, was named player of the tournament while Murphy was the competition’s leading try scorer.

Moorside-based Parnaby, 18, who works as a landscape gardener, said: “To get picked and then captain my country was amazing, surreal.

“And to win the European title was the best feeling of my life.”

England played six 20-minute games in the competition, culminating in beating Wales in the semi-finals and France 14-12 in the final.

The French side comprised mainly professional players which made the victory extra special for England’s amateur club players.

It was also a hugely emotional week as England assistant coach Gary McMahon had died suddenly in his sleep aged 56 the night before he was due to fly out to Italy with the players dedicating their victory to his memory.

“Gary was a top guy, and we were proud to win the competition for him,” explained Murphy.

Parnaby’s success has attracted interest from professional clubs here and the former Royton and Crompton School student is a target for at least one top Betfred Super League team.

The teenager had previously played for Oldham St Annes and Saddleworth Rangers before joining Warriors two years ago as he had friends at the club.

Parnaby had previously played for England Community Lions at U17 level and been with Rochdale Hornets on dual extension forms with Warriors.

Royton-based Murphy, however, made his international debut in the tournament.

He said: “It was an unreal experience that the first time I played for my country, we become the first England team to win the tournament.

“The whole experience, the players, coaching staff and the great tour is something I will never forget.”

Murphy, 18, who plays centre, was the competitions leading try scorer with five touchdowns.

He began his playing days at Saddleworth Rangers aged nine and moved to Warriors two years ago.

Murphy, a former pupil at North Chadderton School, works for a window fitting company.

He said he is happy playing amateur rugby league with his mates but would obviously listen to any offers from professional clubs.

Parnaby and Murphy are mentored by Warriors’ U18 coach Andy Whittaker who also coached them previously at Rangers.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

