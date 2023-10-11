Story trail to bring Halloween fun in Oldham

A SPECIAL trail across Oldham town centre will provide plenty of Halloween fun this year.

An augmented reality story trail will offer families a free day out and a futuristic experience.

Anyone with a smartphone can take part from October 21 to November 4, as part of a collaboration between Oldham Council and High Street Safari.

People can hunt down Halloween masks along the route – like witches, mummies, ghosts and ghouls. At each ‘stop’, players can see the full characters from the masks burst to life through their phones using the app.

Participants are encouraged to take lots of selfies and can enter the prize draw to win lots of prizes – including Odeon cinema tickets, swim passes and Summit Up climbing tickets.

The trail can either be completed in one or across several trips and, at the end, people taking part will win a free, digital fun pack.

Before going on the trail, visit https://highstreetsafari.com/Oldham, check out the trail map and then visit each of the locations, scanning the unique QR codes with your smartphone.

To find out more about the trail and the other activities taking place this Halloween, visit www.oldham.gov.uk/halloween

