Students step out for DofE training weekend

SADDLEWORTH School students put their best feet forward for a two-day Duke of Edinburgh navigation training weekend in the Peak District.

The group of 51 Year 10 pupils took part in the skills training and expedition, put on in partnership with Karos Adventure, which started and finished in Hayfield.

There were 22 bronze and 29 silver award pupils, supported by DofE Leaders Dr Rowan and Mrs Reece.

Pupils learnt skills including navigation and map reading, the Countryside Code and Highway Code, expedition first aid and emergency procedures, and risk management.

On the second day, they took on the six-hour Expedition Simulation Walk, remotely supervised by their leaders, to practise expedition skills and working as a team.

