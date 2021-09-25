Super scarecrows visit village

DID you spot the Denshaw Friendly Giant (DFG) on his recent visit to the village?

He wasn’t stopping long though as he was a scarecrow created for a competition as part of the Denshaw Flower Show.

He took pride of place in the garden of William and Thomas Russell, who spent four days building him (with a holiday in the middle too!) out of balloons and paper mâché.

And the impression creation won them first prize at the show, voted for by the public.

The boys’ mum Jen, originally from Delph, said: “We really enjoyed doing it.

“We only moved back into the area nine months ago. We’d seen the scarecrows here before and I said if we ever lived here we’d do it too – but I never expected to win!”

Second place went to the ‘The Queen Knighting Captain Tom’ while third was awarded to ‘Don’t worry, Bee Happy!’

Meanwhile, another scarecrow created for the competition took centre stage at Denshaw Village Hall on the day of the show.

‘Kevin the scarecrow’, depicting rugby legend Kevin Sinfield during his seven marathons in seven days fundraising challenge, was brought down for the event.

Sinfield, from Grasscroft, has so far helped raise more than £2.7 million for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Flower Show committee chairman Andrew Vance explained the scarecrow had ‘an interesting month’ so they decided to give show proceeds to MNDA.

The scarecrow was erected on Ripponden Road but it is understood it was removed by police after distressed members of the public reported they had seen someone hanging in the dark.

Officers attended and discovered the scarecrow had been suspended from a lamppost. It was removed and placed on the opposite side of the wall to prevent further distress.

But eventually after a makeover the scarecrow was put back together and reinstated.

