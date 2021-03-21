Tailor-made mortgage advice designed to suit your needs

TAKING out a mortgage is one of the most daunting decisions people have to make during their adult life.

It will definitely be the biggest debt you will accrue so choosing the right product backed up with correct protection cover is essential.

That’s where an experienced professional can be worth their weight in gold.



When that advice and knowledge is delivered by a friendly face, whose financial background is second to none, then stepping onto the property ladder or even climbing up a rung are reassuringly easy steps.

Nicola Mitchell worked for more than 25 years in the banking sector before deciding to establish her own business in the summer of 2019.

So, if you are looking to pick your way through what can be a mortgage minefield why not contact the Oldham-based expert for a no obligation chat.

Nicola can take the stress out of this major part of the home buying process and potentially save you hundreds of pounds at the same time.

From first time buyers to financial planning, remortgages to debt consolidation, Nicola is ready to help.

“It is a huge market out there,” said Nicola. “So, when a customer tells me what they need I will source all the deals and customise them to suit the client.

“It can be a time-consuming process and time is precious to people at the moment.

“It’s my job to find the best deal without the customer having to spend hours doing it themselves.

“Once I have found the deal and I have got information back from the customer, I liaise with the lenders to take it right the way through from decision to completion.

“You may think only first-time buyers need that sort of help. But it is easy to forget how quickly things can change in five years or so.

“Sometimes too it is easy to get fixated on the cheapest rate. But that rate might come with a hefty fee.

“So, it’s important to talk to someone who can advise and guide you at all the crucial stages, including ensuring you are properly protected with life assurance or critical illness cover.”

Contact Nicola for a no obligation chat on 07890 526013 or email nicola@nicolamitchellmortgages.co.uk

Visit her website to find out more about the services she offers:

www.nicolamitchellmortgages.co.uk

