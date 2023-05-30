Take a glimpse into Saddleworth Players’ future at Millgate preview

PEOPLE will be able to see into a golden future as Saddleworth Players showcase what is in store for next season.

For the society will be detailing what is going on over the 2023/24 term, which takes in the exact date of the 50th anniversary of Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre.

And when it arrives on November 3, something special is in the offing.

At this preview event on Sunday, June 18, people will hear from the directors of Saddleworth Players’ shows for season 2023/24.

Also, those behind the Concerts Society, Film Society and Big Tiny Saddleworth’s Panto, Rumpelstiltskin, will be on hand.

Saddleworth Players Youth Theatre will perform a short piece.

The preview of the 2023/24 Golden Anniversary season at Millgate Arts Centre begins at 7.30pm but people are encouraged to attend from 6pm for tours of the theatre’s backstage and dressing rooms, where there will be free coffee and tea before the preview.

There will also be a free buffet afterwards with a paid bar.

It s free to attend the preview night but people are asked to book a place by clicking www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/new-season-23-24-launch-evening/2023-06-18/18:00/t-ojvvmer

