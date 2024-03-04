Oldham law firm helps secure huge compensation package

AN AWARD-WINNING Oldham law firm has helped to secure a compensation package worth over half a million pounds for employees made redundant from a company.

Metamorph Group Services Ltd (MGSL) was a group service company that provided marketing, compliance, IT, finance and HR services to various law firms closed down by the Solicitors Regulation Authority in December 2022.

An employment tribunal has taken place, which ruled in favour of the 70 claimants and made a Protective Award valued at approximately £570,000.

This is an award of compensation of up to 90 days of gross pay, when an employer fails to collectively inform and consult its workforce of 20 or more employees that they have been dismissed on the grounds of redundancy.

On November 29, 2022, the majority of employees were informed that MGSL was being placed into voluntary liquidation, that liquidators had been appointed and their employment was being terminated with “immediate effect” – without any consultation, advance warning or notice given.

The tribunal ruled this was a breach of section 188 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992.

Alan Lewis, Employment Partner and Solicitor at Pearson, argued the case that the correct redundancy procedures were not followed and was delighted with the judgement.

“This is a real triumph for the claimants,” said Alan, who is a recommended solicitor once again in the prestigious Legal 500 directory this year.

“On a personal level, this is particularly satisfying as many of the claimants are former colleagues of mine, who were employed to support Linder Myers Solicitors, one of the numerous law firm brands that collapsed as part of the group.

“Now the judgement has been issued, the Protective Award Claim team at Pearson are taking steps to ensure that each claimant receives that part of their award that is guaranteed by the government’s Redundancy Payments Service.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

