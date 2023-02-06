That’s a Wrap – Uppermill business closes after 34 years

ONE OF Uppermill’s most familiar high street names is disappearing after its owners decided to retire.

All Wrapped Up served many people since 1989, including men who knocked on the window at 4pm on Christmas Eve desperate for a card.

But owners Julie and Graham Wiltshire are closing the door on a big part of their lives as they look forward to ‘new adventures.’

Some of the High Street store will be passed on as they help Nephra Good Neighbours, a charity based in Manchester’s New Moston area that helps combat loneliness in society and is setting up a gift section.

However, changing times and shopping habits mean the decision has been made to sell the final card or roll of wrapping paper.

“We’ve been here 34 years, it’s time to hang our clogs up,” said Julie. “It’s not felt like 34 years, but it’s time for new adventures.”

As to what they do next, Julie and Graham – who will continue to live locally – have slightly different intentions.

Graham added: “My plan is no plan.” Julie chipped in with: “Family. More family time.”

After Covid-19 lockdowns and seeing utility bills rise and rise, the decision to move on and rent out the building, which Julie owns, became slightly easier.

Graham told Saddleworth Independent: “It pushed it forward a little bit, there’s been Covid-19, the recovery, the cost of everything and accessing stuff.

“We’ve been ordering things that haven’t materialised.

“There’s a knock-on effect right the way through and people’s shopping habits have changed. Since Covid-19 started, online shopping has become a phenomenon and the high street is taking the hit.

“Since we broke the news, we’ve had so many well wishes. People who were just passing, not necessarily to buy, just to say, ‘Gosh, I used to bring my daughter in here.’

“We’ve also had so many people say we’ll be sadly missed.

“We’re still going to be in the area, enjoying a bit of free time but we’ll miss it, very much so, but good things don’t last forever unfortunately.

“We’ve diversified, we’ve followed the fashions and worked harder choosing the products. People have also said, ‘We know we can get fixed up when we come in your shop. There’s something for everybody.’”

Like many things in life, though, society has changed and Graham has noticed a change in the area around All Wrapped Up.

He added: “With the vibrancy of the village in years gone by, with the brass bands and all the lovely community events have made it such a social business to be in.

“It’s been really nice to be part of it.

“But I’d say the community has changed over the 34 years. It’s changed for reasons like the commuting distance to Manchester with the absolute luxury of living in the countryside.

“I don’t think it’s quite as local as it used to be.”

Retirement does not necessarily mean the end of early morning starts – Graham has a dog to walk.

And the ‘to let’ sign that has appeared on the building is sure to attract interest as Julie remembers the great people she has shared it with and the people she worked alongside.

She added: “We’re leaving on a high. The reaction when we put the news out was amazing.

“We’ve also had some great tenants in the building over the 34 years and some great staff.

“And what are my fondest memories? Christmas Eve with blokes banging on the window at 4pm!”

