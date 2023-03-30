The pie’s the limit with Simon Wood’s latest recipe

AS WE have seen over the past few weeks, we are not completely out of the woods when it comes to cold weather yet.

And looking out of the window watching it rain, hail or even snow, can make you long for something warming to eat.

What better than a meat, potato and onion pie, courtesy of Saddleworth chef Simon Wood’s recipe?

In his latest creation with the Saddleworth Independent, he tells you how to make the creation.

INGREDIENTS

FILLING

350g Beef Mince

Two potatoes, cubed into 1cm chunks

One Onion, diced

Three Sprigs of thyme

One beef stock pot or cube

125ml red wine

salt and black Pepper

PASTRY

250g plain flour

A pinch of salt

110g butter, cubed

Six tbsp of cold water

One egg to glaze the pie, whisked

METHOD – PASTRY

Sieve the flour into a bowl to remove any lumps.

Next put the flour, salt and butter in the food processor and pulse until the fat is mixed in with the flour.

With the processor running, slowly add the water until the dough comes together. Only add enough water to bind it and then stop, you might not need it all.

Wrap the dough in cling film as before and chill for 15 minutes before using.

METHOD – FILLING

Bring a saucepan of seasoned water to the boil and add your cubes of potato, cook until softened, drain and set aside.

In a large saucepan, gently sauté your onions until softened with no colour, add in your salt and pepper followed by your mince and thyme and cook until browned, stirring frequently.

Add your potato, followed by your wine and stock pot and reduce by two thirds before removing from the heat and leaving to cool slightly.

Take a dinner plate and rub a knob of butter all over it, this will stop the pastry sticking.

Next, use a little flour to dust your surface and your rolling pin and roll out your pastry thinly. Place over your plate and flatten, trim away any excess with the back of a knife.

Re-roll out the pastry, trim and double check by placing the plate over it that it is big enough to make a lid!

Next add the filling and then beat your egg, carefully brush the egg around the edge of the pastry to help the lid to stick.

Next, roll the pastry lid around the rolling pin and then over the top of the pie, crimp around the edges and trim as before with the back of a knife.

Roll your trim into a ball and use this to press the edges of the pie together before finally sealing it with the back of a fork.

Brush with egg and bake at 190c for 20 minutes.

