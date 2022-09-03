Three cheers as Beer Festival returns to Saddleworth

BREWS from across the country can be sampled in Greenfield as the Saddleworth Beer Festival returns.

The popular event, which raises money for charity, is back at Boarshurst Band Club on Friday, September 23 (from 6pm) and Saturday, September 24 (from 1pm). And after a two-year break, organisers Peter Archer and Jonny Frankell are pleased the pints will flow once more.

There will be a line-up of 15 bitters and a cider as well as soft drinks, wine and spirits from the club bar.

Barrels of old favourites have already been ordered, including Jaipur from Thornbridge, Mary Jane from Ilkley, and beers from Millstone in Mossley and Donkeystone in Greenfield.

There will be a few new additions this year including ones from Chapel Brewery at Chapel-en-le-Frith and Zapato Brewery in Huddersfield.



And a vanilla stout is being specially brewed by Richard Thomas, a consultant brewer who used to be at Greenfield Brewery and Donkeystone.

Food will also be available and there will be music on both days.

Entry costs £5 on the door, including a free pint. The Royal British Legion will be the main beneficiary along with a few other charities.

