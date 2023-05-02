Well Be Fest – a wealth of information and conversation under one roof.

ON Sunday May 21, in what is thought to be the first event of its kind in Saddleworth, Breathe – Saddleworth Mental Health Caring Group are holding an all-encompassing event where people can learn more about out what sort of mental health support is available, listen to guest speakers and participate in free bite size, self-care activities and workshops.

Giving an insight into the purpose of the event, organiser and Breathe group facilitator Jude Grinter said,

“Having lost my son to suicide in 2019 it became very obvious that awareness of, and access to, mental health support was greatly lacking.

It was then that idea of bringing together and showcasing all the different services and organisations that can offer information and help began to take shape. We need to open up dialogue about mental health and what it means for people.”

The Well-Be Festival will take place between 12 – 4pm at the Satellite Centre, Wellington Road, Greenfield and admission to the drop-in event is free. Amongst the organisations and services speaking on the day are Mind, CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services – NHS), Debbie Abrahams MP and social media mental health campaigner Heidi Flack.

According to the mental health charity Mind, 1 in 4 people suffer from a mental health problem every year, something Jude wants to address in a proactive way,

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to come along. Even if they don’t have concerns about their own mental health, they may have relatives, children or friends who are struggling. It would be useful for them to know about what’s out there. There’s also a lot of information about how to look after and prioritise your mental well-being.”

In addition to the guest speakers there will be over 12 stalls representing organisations including Samaritans, Kooth (online counselling) and Mind, and a variety of therapeutic practitioners. The event has been kindly funded by the Uppermill Co-op.

For more details, please contact Jude Grinter, Jane Snellin or Helen Bishop on Saddleworthcommunityprojects@gmail.com

