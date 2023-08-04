Tributes paid following death of former Oldham councillor known as ‘Mrs Lees’

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a former councillor, known as Mrs Lees.

Val Sedgwick continued to work for the community even after she stepped down from the Oldham authority.

And her impact on the area is still felt. She helped Lees’ Post Office reopen and lent her voice to comment on many issues.

Val’s political career saw her represent Lees from 1992 and 2000, then after boundary changes the Saddleworth West and Lees ward from 2000 until 2016.

She also served as Mayor of Oldham from 2003 to 2004 and consort to Barbara Beeley when she was vice-chair of Saddleworth Parish Council.

And after her death on August 1, Oldham Liberal Democrat leader, Councillor Howard Sykes, paid a fitting testimony to her work.

He said: “Val was Mrs Lees.

“By far one of the most popular councillors that I have ever worked with and a very valuable member of the Liberal Democrat Group.

“She was popular because she was dedicated to serving and championing the whole community of Lees and later Saddleworth West and Lees.

“She became a passionate and caring ambassador for all our borough. She worked hard every day.. You could not wish for a better colleague.

“Even after she stepped down from Oldham Council in 2016, Val continued her work in the community.

“She was a first-class consort and she will be sorely missed by us all.

“The Liberal Democrat Group send our deepest condolences to Ken, Val’s partner, her family and loved ones.

“Rest in Peace Val.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

