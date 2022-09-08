Tributes paid to son of Saddleworth

THE Tanner family has paid its own tribute to son of Saddleworth Roger Tanner.

Roger passed away peacefully at his Greenfield home on the morning of Saturday, August 27.

“He will be missed by so many people, not just his own family,” said nephew Frederic. “He was a real character with a very quick wit. Even towards the end of his life, his quick wittedness was evident.

“I remember someone calling on Roger at his home, with a mask on up to his nose, wearing a scarf and a hat. Roger was asked how he was feeling and quick as a flash Roger looked at him and replied: ‘Probably a lot better than you!’”

Frederic added: “Roger had four great loves in his life: music, Saddleworth Museum, where he had a great input, Greenfield Cricket Club and travelling.

“I often remember going to see him at work (Tanner’s Mill) but not finding him.

“I would go across the corridor and ask: ‘Where’s Roger? And I would get the reply: ‘Oh, he’s gone on holiday for three weeks’.”

Frederic’s wife Christine added: “We are very sad to lose Roger. But he had a fantastic life and did so much.

“It is the end of an era.”

Roger is survived by nephew Frederic, niece Rosemary Coupe and other family members.

