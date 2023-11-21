Troubled Delph bridge means longer journey over water

MOTORISTS in Saddleworth face a long diversion route as a bridge over a river will be closed.

People will not be able to travel along the whole of Delph’s High Street because of work on the structure, starting from Tuesday, November 28.

A collapsed gully and subsequent carriageway subsidence has forced the urgent works at the side of number 10 on High Street.

Access will still be possible to High Street from the A62 side as the four-day scheme is carried out.

But people living on the other side of the water face a tricky route to get over.

For because of the nature of roads around the location, a diversion route that will take drivers almost to and from Oldham town centre, along the A62, then along the A672 to and from Denshaw will be put in place.

That means anyone looking to get from one side of the River Tame to the other, it will be a car journey of some seven miles.

That will not be the only roadworks affecting Saddleworth after Tarmac won the bid to carry out forthcoming resurfacing work on the A62 and Wall Hill Road, which links Dobcross and Scouthead.

