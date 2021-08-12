UCAN volunteers deep dig to keep Uppermill blooming and tidy

VOLUNTEERS have been busy with everything from clearing vegetation and litter-picking to balsam bashing and tending flowers beds to keep Uppermill clean and tidy.

Uppermill Community Action Network (UCAN) has been focussing its efforts recently on the area between Moorgate Street and Wade Lock, clearing vegetation, mainly nettles, from the side of the towpath.

They also took on some balsam bashing to attack the Himalayan Balsam which had virtually taken over the woodland area near the viaduct.

The invasive non-native species spreads rapidly and can cause damage to the environment and very successfully out-competes native species of plants.

Until the pandemic, the group had made considerable inroads in attempting to eradicate the infestation along the canal side, which can take approximately three years of consistent effort.

In the absence of their activities during lockdown and restrictions, the balsam began thriving once again and so the group has resumed efforts to remove it.

For other areas of work, they were joined by two Canal and River Trust (CRT) staff who were busy painting the mooring bollards and lock metalwork.

Other activities have included a focus on the pond UCAN created over the last year or so. It is now home to a range of wildlife, including pond skaters, and the plants in and alongside, such as water lilies, iris, mint and duckweed, are also doing well.

Volunteers also spent time working on the various flower beds by the canal, tending them and giving them a thorough tidy before the colder weather sets in.

And they have also been litter picking to help keep the beautiful local area clean and tidy for people to enjoy.

UCAN is always pleased to welcome new volunteers. Anyone who would like further information can call Peter Killan on 01457 878361 or email peterkillan@hotmail.com

Their future clean-up dates are: Saturday, August 28; Thursday, September 9; Saturday, September 25; Saturday, October 16; Thursday, November 11; Saturday, November 27 and Thursday, December 9.

They usually meet at Spring Gardens, Moorgate Street [by the canal bridge] at 10am but sometimes this varies so is confirmed nearer to each date. All equipment is provided by the CRT. You are recommended to wear suitable clothing for the weather conditions on the day and stout footwear.

