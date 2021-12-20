Uppermill cake makers The Frostery donate bespoke ‘ChRRistmas’ cake to children’s charity

UPPERMILL’S renowned cake creators The Frostery has provided some delicious festive magic in support of local charity Reuben’s Retreat.

The shop, run by Suzanne Thorp, has created a stunning Christmas cake for the Glossop-based charity’s beneficiary families.

Topped with a squirrel, the aptly named the ChRRistmas Cake to denote the charity’s initials, has been placed in an exclusive raffle for families supported by Reuben’s Retreat.

A long-time supporter of the charity, Suzanne and The Frostery have previously created a cake for fundraiser Darren Leonard as part of Channel 4’s ‘Extreme Cakemakers’ programme.

Nicola Graham, who founded of Reuben’s Retreat in memory of her son, said: “Suzanne is a long-time friend and dear supporter of our charity.

“For many of the families we support, Christmas can be a stressful time and it’s thanks to kind hearts like Suzanne and her team that we are able to go above and beyond to help make Christmas brighter for our beneficiaries.

“It’s a gorgeous cake and we know that it will most definitely taste as good as it looks.”

Reuben’s Retreat was founded in August 2012 following the passing of 23-month-old Reuben Michael Graham, who suffered from an extremely rare brain tumour that presented no symptoms.

Despite crippling grief, Nicola wanted to create a charity to support families of complexly poorly children and families of child loss, offering them a place where they can relax, recharge, remember and rebuild.

The charity has so far also helped more than 1,300 individuals across the UK with counselling, bereavement support, family days, mummy pamper sessions, rambles, animal therapy, music therapy, wellbeing therapy, memory making, peer support groups, sibling support, day trips and much more.

Up to date news from the charity is available by following @reubensretreat and #reubensjourney on social media or by visiting reubensretreat.org.

You can catch Reuben’s Retreat on Extreme Cakemakers which is currently on Netflix: Series 2 Episode 27.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

