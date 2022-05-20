Uppermill Stage Society set to entertain with busy programme

UPPERMILL Stage Society will entertain with a variety of shows and open air performances in the coming months.

On May 26-27, they will present a semi-staged, script in hand performance of Agatha Christie’s ‘And Then There Were None’.



The shows, sponsored by Plastics Direct Ltd, will start at 7.30pm at Ebenezer Congregational Church in Uppermill.

Tickets cost £7 and are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/uss or pay on the door.

Then they will be open air performances of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in the Park at Uppermill on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

There are performances at 2pm and 5pm on both days. Tickets cost £7 and are available in the same way as May’s shows.

Their AGM will be held at Ebenezer Congregational Church on Tuesday, July 5 at 7.30pm. They welcome anyone interested in what they do.

