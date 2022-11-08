Walk this way-Saddleworth on the map for long distance trail

SADDLEWORTH’S iconic scenery is already on the map as a must-see destination for many visitors and staycationers.

Now, the area is set to become even more popular after being included on a new 186 miles walking trail for Greater Manchester.

Two of the 20 stages of the GM Ringway project pass through Saddleworth villages with Greenfield the start and finish point for legs eight and nine.

Countryside charity, CPRE, together with The Ramblers, Britain’s walking charity, have been awarded a £250,000 grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to establish the Ringway.

Highlights include: Chew Reservoir-views of Dovestone-sections of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, Dobcross village and Castleshaw Roman Fort.

View the stages at:

https://www.plotaroute.com/route/1113287

https://www.plotaroute.com/route/1535203

All 20 stages are designed to be accessed by public transport. The trail also guides walkers through 57 conservation areas, nine sites of special scientific interest, 18 local nature reserves and parts of the Peak District National Park.

The Heritage Fund grant will enable signposting and an improved app and website to be established.

Once fully established, it’s estimated at least 30,000 people will walk part of the route every year.

A GM Ringway ‘trail passport’ will also be developed which, will allow walkers to mark their progress on the route and also offer discounts to visitor attractions and pubs, cafés and hotels along the way.

A network of at least 200 volunteer ‘footpath guardians’ will be recruited across the region and trained to help signpost the route, get involved in community events, and manage the trail long-term.

Andrew Read, GM Ringway Project Lead, said: “The Oldham route of the GM Ringway is an interesting and varied route and includes the little bit of Pennine Yorkshire included within the Greater Manchester boundary.

“Our core aim is to connect even more people with our local nature and heritage. We know there are proven health benefits that come from moving more and from spending time in nature.

“We believe as people explore Greater Manchester’s rich landscapes and history, it will increase their appreciation of and pride in their local area.”

Debbie McConnell, Chair of CPRE Lancashire, Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester said: “The GM Ringway project is truly innovative and could act as a blueprint for other city-regions.

“We’ve already had an enthusiastic response from residents, community groups and official bodies.

“This inspiring initiative will get a wider range of people involved in heritage, give the local economy a boost, and promote personal wellbeing.”

Margaret Manning, Chair of Greater Manchester and High Peak Area Ramblers said: “The GM Ringway will open up opportunities to collaborate with local community groups, charities and partners in the health, heritage and environmental sectors on trail-related events and activities.

“We also hope heritage sites and hospitality businesses will benefit as visitors discover them on foot. The grant will allow us to establish this wonderful trail as a long-term asset for the region.”

For more information and news on the GM Ringway, including route maps, visit www.GMRingway.org

