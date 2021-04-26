Wellifest to bring sound of music back to Saddleworth

THE sound of music is returning to Saddleworth’s hills as plans for Wellifest this summer are still on track.

The popular family music festival was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will go ahead on Saturday, June 26 at Well-i-hole Farm and campsite in Greenfield.

Organisers are working with Oldham Council and adhering to Government guidelines to make sure the event goes ahead safely for everyone involved.

And there is a great line-up in store including headline act Beyond Madness as well as The Microdots, Uncle Buck, The Remedy and Liberty Eaton.

Gates open at 2pm, the first act will be on stage at 3pm and the music finished by 9.30pm.

About half of the tickets have been bought already and organisers expect the event to sell out in advance. So go online to get your tickets now: www.wellifest.com

Current Covid rules for outdoor events allow a limited amount of tickets and people will not be able to pay at the gate on the day if online tickets have sold out.

Tickets cost £15 for over 12s (plus £1.50 booking fee), £5 for 5 to 12-year-olds, under 5s go free. A family ticket (two over 12s plus two 5-12s) costs £35 (plus £3 booking fee). Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

All proceeds from the event will go to charity and full refunds will be given for any cancellation.

There will be free parking at the event. Gazebos can be brought along but spaces are limited. You may also bring your own folding chairs, picnic blankets, sun shades etc.

There will be security in and around the event and security checks will be done at the gate to make sure that everyone is in a safe environment. St John’s Ambulance will be on-site for anyone who needs medical help or advice.

There will be hand sanitizer available across the event area for everyone to use. Hand sanitizing wipes will be provided in all toilets to be used on every surface you touch.

There will be plenty of food and drink stalls including this year’s beer tent provided by Donkeystone Brewery. Face masks must be worn when queuing for food and drink stalls.

You cannot bring your own food and drink into this event unless it’s baby food/drinks or your own bottled water. Face masks and bottled water will be available for free.

There is overnight camping available – visit http://www.well-i-holefarm.co.uk/ or call 01457 600208.

