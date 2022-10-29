World Cups come to Waterhead

FORMER player Kevin Sinfield returned to Waterhead Warriors along with the three Rugby League World Cups.

It was part of an initiative in conjunction with The National Lottery which provided some of the funds for the new gym at the club.

They wanted to promote where the money had been spent and advertise how sports clubs can apply for grants.

Sinfield put on training sessions for some of the club’s younger age groups and talked about his time at the club.

Club chairman Jon Perks said: “It was brilliant how Kevin gave up a morning to spend it with us.

“This season we have received many good luck messages from ex-players who don’t forget where they started, just as we celebrate what they have done in the game.

“When we ask them to attend a function, all to a man are willing to do so or give us a shout out.

“Barrie McDermott often mentions us in his job as a pundit on Sky Sports.

“You tend to find throughout amateur clubs, players who have gone on to greater things never forget where it started.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

