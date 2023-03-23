Woman airlifted to hospital following crash in Grasscroft

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a traffic incident in Saddleworth.

Oldham Road at its junction with Mossley Road in Grasscroft, close to the Farrars Arms pub, is currently closed to all traffic with emergency services at the scene.

A large police cordon is in place from Mossley Road to Oaklands Road with officers at the scene stating they expect the road to be closed for ‘several hours’

Officers from Greater Manchester Police were called to the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle at 10.20am on Thursday, March 23.

North West Air Amublance attended landing the helicopter close by at Well-i-Hole Farm. A woman was taken to hospital

In a statement, GMP said

“Officers were called to Mossley Road, Oldham, to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike at around 10.20am today.

“A woman believed to be the pollion passenger on the motorbike, has been taken to hospital with leg injuries.

“There are no reports of any other injuries and the car driver remained at the scene.

“this is an ongoing incident and there are road closures in place”

Please seek an alternative route at this time

