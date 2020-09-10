Woman of Oldham Committee takes fundraising online to support charity

DETERMINED fundraisers are not letting the fact that they cannot hold any events get in the way of them raising money for their chosen charity for 2020.

The Woman of Oldham Committee is supporting Heathbank Support Services, which provides domiciliary and day care services for adults with learning and physical disabilities.Usually, the committee raises funds throughout the year with a host of events including flower demonstrations, a silent auction, a strawberry tea and an annual lunch at The White Hart, Lydgate.

However, all their events for 2020 have been cancelled due to the restrictions in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, they have set up a Just Giving page to welcome donations for Heathbank Support Services, which is raising money for a minibus to transport users to and from the centre.

Visit the Just Giving page online and pledge an amount here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/c-weston

Find out more about Heathbank Support Services on their website: www.heathbanksupport.co.uk

In November, the Woman of Oldham Committee presented a cheque for £5,750 to Inspire Women after a successful fundraising year in 2019. The charity inspires women through involvement in the community.

