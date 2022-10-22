Woods win for Saddleworth

SADDLEWORTH Golf Club were the winners of the PVC Trophy, an event which this year was held at Belton Woods, Lincolnshire.

It is an annual competition contested by Oldham, Werneth, Brookdale, Crompton and Royton and Saddleworth. And PVC stands for president, vice-captain and captain, the players who make up each team.

Saddleworth were represented by John Walsh who was standing in for club president wife Ann, vice-captain Tony Isaacs, captain Dave Newman and past captain Steve Asquith.

The event was played over two rounds in a four-ball Stableford format with the aggregate scores of each team counting.

