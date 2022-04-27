COLUMN: Self care for office workers

By Hannah Dooley, Marketing Executive for Aspect IT

APRIL is National Stress Awareness Month which was created to increase public awareness around the causes of stress and the best coping strategies to manage high stress levels.

A staggering 79 per cent of British people commonly experience work-related stress. Employers have a duty of care to be aware of their employee’s stress levels and supporting their mental health is imperative for a healthy and happy workforce, leading to increased productivity levels and boosted morale.



Reducing stress starts with looking after yourself, and so we have compiled a list of self-care ideas for office workers to try out.

• Set boundaries: It can be really difficult to set boundaries at work, but it’s important to say no to projects or tasks you can’t complete. Taking on too much work can lead to feelings of overwhelm and burnout.

• Mindful minutes: With a large workload and tight deadlines, it can be easy to get overwhelmed during the working day, which can hinder productivity. A few minutes meditation each day, focusing on your breath, can clear your mind. Our favourite apps for this are Calm and Headspace.

• Outside time: When we’re cooped up inside all day, we can start to feel mentally ‘foggy’. During your lunch break, try and get some fresh air, even if it’s just for a few minutes. It will release endorphins, lifting your mood and preparing you for the rest of the day.

• Break your workload down: Do you struggle to concentrate for long periods of time? This can lead to frustration, and stress. It can be really beneficial to take a 5 to 10-minute break every 90 minutes to help your brain rest and rejuvenate.

• Have an actual break during your lunch: It’s so tempting to stay sat at your desk, continuing to work while eating your lunch. We hate to break it you, but this is not a break! Try to change your scenery and do something that distracts you from your work like listening to music or calling a friend.

• Swap out coffee for water: Caffeine is a stimulant, which can trigger your fight or flight response, resulting in more feelings of stress and anxiety. Replace your morning coffee with a large glass of water for a few days and see how you feel. Dehydration increases stress in your body, so drinking water can help reduce the negative effects of stress.

Although there are many stressors we cannot control, we can control how we care for ourselves, which can help stress levels massively. Keep stress management at the forefront of your mind this month and in the future so we can all become healthier and happier.

