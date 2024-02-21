Uppermill greengrocer celebrates 10 years in business

TAKE one reality TV show, one pandemic, one huge political decision and working days beginning at 4.30am. Mix them together and you have the story of Alberti’s.

The Uppermill greengrocer is celebrating 10 years in business – a decade that has seen things like Covid-19, Brexit and even Love Island.

But despite the huge changes to the landscape, some things have stayed the same, that interaction with customers and having a good team being two things it is built on.

That connection with the village it is part of also underpins its longevity.

“Quite a lot has changed in 10 years really,” said owner Caroline Hardman, whose maiden name was Alberti. “It’s gone so fast.

“I’ve got a really, really good team working with me – all women apart from the drivers.

“But the village we’re in also helps us, our loyal customers are great. People saw what we did during the height of Covid-19 – we stayed open – and they really supported us.

“As a business, we could’ve decided to go online but we stayed part of the community and I think that comes across – we enjoy it more like that.

“It’s more personal that way and the staff love it.”

Alimentari di Alberti, on New Street, stayed open for deliveries and collections during lockdowns and operated a strict one in-one out policy.

That service to the community did not go unnoticed, just as Caroline herself has noted changes in buying habits.

She added: “I am seeing more people buying produce so they can cook at home after the lockdowns.

“Also, prices have gone up in restaurants, so eating out is more expensive.

“Customers now want to try and cook different things at home, several come in either with a recipe book or say, ‘I’ve seen this,’ and buy the ingredients.

“That also means we’ve expanded our range, we now stock Italian produce like pasta and cheeses, pies, fish, spices and yogurts.

“And we make a point of buying produce from local people.”

Caroline has helped Alimentari di Alberti come through many things business owners would not have envisaged after taking control in 2014.

Reality TV show Love Island being one of them after twin brothers Tony and John appeared!

Their commitments and success on the back of that – most recently an appearance on This Morning – meant they had to step away.

But former NHS dental nurse Caroline adapted with aplomb and it is now the success it is today, with her team of Vanda, Ivanna, Jasmine, Libby, as well as Paul and Peter, receiving massive praise.

She told Saddleworth Independent: “When I bought the business, I was working at Wythenshawe and had a young daughter, so my brothers ran it for a year before leaving to go on Love Island!

“They were being taken all over the place, even to America, so they did not return but the amazing, strong team really stepped up.

“Eventually, I left my job and the journey to and from work was one of the reasons I wanted to leave.

“I fell pregnant with my second daughter, however, and there was a time when I came close to selling.

“But that didn’t happen and the commute from Grotton is rather easier than the one I had.”

To mark the anniversary, Alimentari di Alberti is holding a special week of daily free raffles and a bumper special one at the end.

Visit the shop for giveaways you can enter the raffle – just leave your name and telephone number to have a chance of a prize!

The store opens at 8.30am and closes at 5pm but do not think it is a case of ‘lock the door, put your feet up.’

There is much more work goes on as Caroline talked the Independent through an average day, starting with waking up between 4.30am and 5am.

She or someone from her team heads to Manchester’s Smithfield Market for between 5.30am and 6am to buy the fresh produce that is seen on the shelves.

On their return, it is a case of getting the deliveries for the many local restaurants and eateries they supply sorted before they open, as well as getting individual orders arranged, with them having a 1pm deadline.

While doing that, they have to stock up the shop and serve the customers that come in, even when it closes there is work to do.

For a stock check needs doing so orders can be made for the next day – there is the usual paperwork to look after too.

Little wonder Caroline says: “I’m a very good sleeper!”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

